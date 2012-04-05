Lots at the Ridges at Wildflower to Be Part of Absolute Auction Conducted by the Kimsey Auction Team

Franklin, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2012 -- The Kimsey Auction Team is pleased to announce The Ridges at Wildflower Absolute Auction will take place on Saturday April 21, 2012. The new developer of the gated mountain community in Franklin North Carolina has 27 improved building lots and three large acreage tracts available for sale at absolute auction, regardless of price.



Owning property in the Blue Ridge and Smoky Mountains of North Carolina is a dream for many. Now that dream can be a reality as The Ridges® absolute auction makes ready lots available for purchase. The high elevation development features mountain range views, running streams, manicured hiking trails and a beautiful clubhouse in a gated community.



The Western North Carolina Building Lots Auction No Minimum No Reserve nature of the auction allows buyers to bid on lots as large as 20 acres with many boasting running streams and creeks. The auction will be handled by Marty Kimsey and the Kimsey Auction Team at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday April 21, 2012. “These lots feature more than $15,000 worth of individual lot infrastructure including roads, driveways, underground utilities, building site pads and septic permits that buyers don’t have to pay for,” said Marty Kimsey.



Just five minutes from Franklin, North Carolina and two hours from Atlanta, The Ridges has two close golf courses with Harrah’s Cherokee Casino only 20 minutes away. In addition, owners have access to hiking and biking trails, kayaking, white water rafting, horseback riding, trout fishing, gold and gem hunting and many other activities all within minutes. “While these stellar home sites would have been out of reach for most buyers just two or three years ago, they can now be purchased for a fraction of the cost at auction,” said Kimsey.



Bidders can save thousands off of the already liquidated prices at the no minimum bid, no reserve price absolute auction. Each lot will be sold separately and regardless of price. There is local bank financing and North Carolina Mountain Land Owner Financing available to qualified buyers. “This is a debt-free development and its new owners, Leed Enterprises, LLC are experienced community developers,” said Kimsey. For more information, please visit http://www.martykimsey.com



About Kimsey Real Estate and Kimsey Auction Team

Marty Kimsey has been in the Western North Carolina real estate business for more than 30 years and is the owner of Kimsey Real Estate and the Kimsey Auction Team. The lifelong Franklin, North Carolina resident served two terms in the NC General Assembly as a State Representative. Having sold thousands of acres and hundreds of homes in the area, his goal has always been to ensure that Franklin and Macon County remains a safe and secure haven for those seeking a place of comfort, peace and refuge.