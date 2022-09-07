Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/07/2022 -- An investor, who purchased shares of Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY), filed a lawsuit over alleged Securities Laws violations by Lottery.com Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY) have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: October 18, 2022. NASDAQ: LTRY investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



Spicewood, TX based Lottery.com Inc., a technology company, operates B2C platform that enable players to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games in the United States and internationally. On July 29, 2022, in a Form 8-K filed with the SEC, Lottery.com Inc informed the market that it did not have "sufficient financial resources to fund its operations or pay certain existing obligations," and that it therefore intended to furlough certain employees effective July 29, 2022. Moreover, because Lottery.com's resources were not sufficient to fund its operations for a twelve-month period, "there is substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern," and the Company may be forced to wind down its operations or pursue liquidation of the Company's assets. Shares of Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY) declined to as low as $0.2520 per share on July 29, 2022.



The plaintiff claims that between November 15, 2021 and July 29, 2022, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that, inter alia the Company lacked adequate internal accounting controls, that the Company lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting, including but not limited to those pertaining to revenue recognition and the reporting of cash, that the Company was not in compliance with state and federal laws governing the sale of lottery tickets, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



