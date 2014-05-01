Lotus HR, a Human Resources Consultancy in London Offers Services by Professional, Qualified UK Experts

Greater London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Lotus HR, a renowned human resources consultancy in London offers services by their professional and highly qualified experts. They can take care of one’s human resource issues by providing expert consultancy services. One can get all the issues resolved in no time and in a comprehensive professional way.



They are always present to help with all kinds of issues, whether it’s an additional HR expert advice to complete a specific project or require HR consultancy services that are up to date with the latest national regulations to deal with a specific issue.



One can clearly find that an objective consultant identifies all the processes that are required to save time and money. Thus, Lotus HR announces to be the UK qualified HR consultancy that keeps right informed with the latest legislation and practices.



If one is looking for the company that offers great human resources training courses in UK, then they should contact Lotus HR. Since they have highly qualified and trained professionals, they provide a full collection of HR training courses. These courses are designed to ensure that one’s staff will be capable to deal with the day to day employment issues expertly.



While discussing about various courses, a spokesperson from Lotus HR mentions, “When new people join your team or someone gets promoted their skills will need developing to ensure they provide first class support to the managers and individuals in the business. Our Human Resources training courses UK can be designed to meet the specific needs of the people in your HR department – or to provide your managers with the background HR skills that will enable them to manage their teams better.”



About Lotus HR

Lotus HR is a Human Resources consultancy in London that provides HR advice and other expert employee management services. Based in Croydon, Greater London, they are HR consultants that specialise in supporting SMEs in the London and south-east area. They provide a cost effective external HR department in charge of your staff management needs, compliant with the most recent UK employment legislation. Their services range from personalised human resources advice to employee management activities and HR training programmes for your company.



For more information, please visit- http://www.lotushr.co.uk



Contact Details

Suite G08

Lombard Business Park

2 Purley Way

Croydon

CR0 3JP

Phone: 020 8150 9960