Lotus HR Now Offers Tailor-Made Human Resource Training Courses in UK to Sharpen the Skills of HR Professionals

Greater London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Lotus HR now offers tailor-made human resource training courses in the UK. They offer a wide range of advanced human resource training courses to sharpen the skills and knowledge of the working HR professionals. The growth of the company depends a lot on the HR development. Lotus HR firmly believes this and offers tailor-made programs to train human resource professionals in a way that they turn out to be efficient HR professionals. The company offers customized HR courses to its clients so that they can remain ahead in this cut-throat competitive market.



Talking more about training and development programs, a spokesperson from Lotus HR further elaborates, “Improving skills helps people to get better results and that usually results in higher levels of job satisfaction. When people enjoy their work they feel valued and tend to stay with their employer longer. As you know, recruitment is an expensive and time consuming process and it can take months before new recruits get up to speed so, training existing staff is usually an excellent investment.”



Every organization is specific and so its HR requirements. Lotus HR designs HR courses that can fill the HR gap of the specific organizations. They believe that generic HR courses won’t be productive, so they design HR courses which suit the specific need of the organization. Lotus HR also offers Human Resource Consultancy in London to helps their clients to find out the HR problems they are having and the professional expert solution for it.



About Lotus HR

Lotus HR is a Human Resources consultancy in London that provides HR advice and other expert employee management services. Based in Croydon, Greater London, they are HR consultants that specialize in supporting SMEs in the London and South-east area. They provide a cost-effective external HR department in charge of one’s staff management needs, compliant with the most recent UK employment legislation. Their services range from personalized human resources advice to employee management activities and HR training program for one’s company.



For more information, please visit- http://www.lotushr.co.uk



Contact Details-

Suite G08

Lombard Business Park

2 Purley Way

Croydon

CR0 3JP

Phone: 020 8150 9960