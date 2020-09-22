Lou Acosta Launches Kickstarter Campaign for His Bible Story Book for Children

Lorain, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/22/2020 -- Lou Acosta is an Ohio based American artist, who specializes as an author, publisher, songwriter, promoter, and producer. He is also an accomplished storyteller, a devoted father and a grandfather, a humble word minister, a Gospel Rap Evangelist, and a man of god. Besides all these titles, he is also a teacher and a mentor for many, and he believes in inspiring the next generation with the word of god.



To share the word of god with the future generations, Lou has written an inspiring new book for children and he has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to raise funds and support for this project. The title of this book is 'Angels in the Hood :Bible Stories', and it is a collection of Bible stories in form of poetry and hip hop.



"Our project promotes our first positive Hip Hop book represented by three animated characters called Angels in the Hood." Said Lou Acosta, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. "The first book is the Bible stories in a hip hop, poetry and Spoken Word format that is more engaging and entertaining to the attention spans of children, teens and young adults." He added. He's also finishing A Christmas/Easter Play for schools and churches with a 17 Song CD That is part of the rewards package for supporters and donors.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/brotherlew/angels-in-the-hood-bible-stories and all funds raised Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of US$ 9,000, and the campaign offers a wide range of rewards with nationwide shipping across the United States. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About Lou Acosta

Lou Acosta is an American author and Biblical Scholar, who has recently launched a Kickstarter campaign for his new Bible storybook for children written in Hip Hop style. The book is about the word of god spoken in a way that will attract the younger generations, and the author is currently raising funds for this project on Kickstarter.



Contact:

Contact Person: Lou Acosta

Company: North Coast Minority Media LLC

City: Lorain

State: Ohio

Country: United States

Phone: 4406707017

Email: brotherlew@gmail.com

Website: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/brotherlew/angels-in-the-hood-bible-stories