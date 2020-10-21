Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2020 -- Loudspeakers Global Market Report 2020-2030



The Loudspeakers Market Research Report begins with an overview of the Market and offers throughout development.



The global loudspeakers market was worth $15.1 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow marginally at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.01% and reach $15.11 billion by 2023.



Top Key Players in the Global Loudspeakers Market: are Bose Corporation, Harman International Industries, Bowers &Wilkins, Klipsch Audio Technologies, KEF, Sonance, Yamaha Corporation, Sony Corporation, Creative Technology Ltd., and Wharfedale.



Increased spending on entertainment products by consumers globally contributed to the growth of loudspeakers market in the historic period. Consumers are preferring external sound systems as a medium of home entertainment and there is an increasing consciousness about the quality of sound they are experiencing as a result of which they are willing to spend more on sound systems. According to Futuresource Consulting the global consumer expenditure on entertainment content is expected to reach $439 billion by the end of 2021 which is 17 % increase from 2017. GFK recorded a 7.9 billion sales in 2019 for global audio devices market excluding North America. There is plenty of growth potential in smart devices with embedded voice assistants and loudspeakers which enhances the entertainment at home. Increased consumer expenditure on entertainment and consciousness of quality of sound experienced increases the demand for different forms of loudspeakers which is driving the loudspeakers market.



Industry News:



In September 2019, the US based company, Sonance announced that it has entered into an agreement with James Loudspeaker to acquire James for an undisclosed amount. The aim of the deal is to combine engineering technology to reinforce their goal of providing superior acoustic performance in products by delivering innovative approaches. James Loudspeaker is a US based company and an innovator in both high performance residential and commercial audio solutions. It produces products for exclusive homes, forward-thinking businesses, and upscale marine applications.



