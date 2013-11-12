Loui Eriksson All Set to Join the Bruins on the Ice Again

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- Loui Eriksson was cleared today to rejoin the Bruins after missing several days to a moderate concussion he received after being hit by the Sabres John Scott on October 23rd.
Eriksson was traded to the Bruins over the summer in a deal that also moved Tyler Seguin to Dallas. The news Eriksson was cleared to play set up a possible show down between the two players. Coming in to the game, the Bruins are 8-5 with 16 points in the Atlantic Division, while Dallas is 6-6-2 with 14 points in the Central Division.
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