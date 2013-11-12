Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- Loui Eriksson was cleared today to rejoin the Bruins after missing several days to a moderate concussion he received after being hit by the Sabres John Scott on October 23rd.



Eriksson was traded to the Bruins over the summer in a deal that also moved Tyler Seguin to Dallas. The news Eriksson was cleared to play set up a possible show down between the two players. Coming in to the game, the Bruins are 8-5 with 16 points in the Atlantic Division, while Dallas is 6-6-2 with 14 points in the Central Division.



About Summit Olympus

This report was created by the hockey writers at a Summit Olympus which is an online retailer specializing in ice hockey equipment. Founded by James Marvin and Jay Fisher under the old name Eleven Hockey they have been providing hockey equipment to players of all ages since 2010.



For more information on their product line visit their site at Summitolympus.com



Contact Information:

Summit Olympus

Mailing Address:

33163 593rd Ave

Warroad, MN 56763

Phone: (701) 203-3499

Email: service@elevenhockey.com

Website: http://www.summitolympus.com