Louis Kraml, CEO and Administrator of Bingham Memorial Hospital, Announces Doctor Hiring Campaign

Blackfoot, ID -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- Recently, Idaho was ranked for the second year in a row as the best place in the country to be a physician. Louis Kraml, chief executive officer and administrator of Bingham Memorial Hospital in Blackfoot, hopes to attract more doctors to work at the facility.



Louis Kraml recently announced a hiring campaign that was just launched at the hospital, which is located in eastern Idaho. In a video that he prepared about the non-profit and critical access hospital, he explained why Bingham Memorial is an outstanding place to work.



“The non-profit part allows us to focus on what matters most: patient outcome,” Louis Kraml said in the video, adding that profits are reinvested directly into the hospital.



In addition, Louis Kraml said that the hospital has undergone significant renovations both inside and out. It is now the fifth largest employer in Bingham County, Idaho, and serves around 120,000 patients every year.



“Bingham Memorial is the only hospital in Idaho and perhaps the entire country that is committed to making public all regular hospital inspection results,” he said.



Another factor that makes Bingham Memorial an attractive place to work is its proximity to outstanding and world-class colleges and universities. The local school system is also outstanding, Louis Kraml noted, and the Blackfoot community is a family-friendly and welcoming environment.



For people who love to get out into the great outdoors, the hospital is within 15 to 90 minutes from some of the best recreation in the country, he said. From fishing and hiking to skiing, snowmobiling and biking, Idaho offers something for everyone.



“We are going to pay you more to live in an area with a low cost of living and a great family lifestyle,” Louis Kraml said.



The supportive team culture is another reason that doctors like to work at Bingham Memorial Hospital. Unlike some other facilities where there is contention between physicians and administrators and even between the doctors themselves, Louis Kraml said this is not the case at Bingham Memorial.



Physicians who are interested in learning more about Bingham Memorial Hospital are welcome to visit its user-friendly website at any time; there, they can read more about the facility and the many services it provides to the community.



Bingham Memorial Hospital is a 501(c)(3) non-profit critical access hospital located in Blackfoot, Idaho. Bingham Memorial Hospital is committed to the pursuit of excellence in its endeavor to provide a continuum of quality, compassionate, health care services for residents and visitors to east Idaho, in the most efficient and cost effective manner possible. For more information, please visit http://www.binghammemorial.org