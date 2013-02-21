Louis Vuitton Alma: A Look at a Timeless Classic from Louisvuitton.com

Fujian, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- There is probably no other brand in the world with as many iconic handbags to its name as Louis Vuitton. The LV logo is practically synonymous with classic bags, the type of purse that a woman can carry throughout the different stages of her life and which she will probably pass on to her daughter or a beloved niece someday. There are several LV bags that have managed to become icons, among them the Speedy, the Neverfull, and the Louis Vuitton Alma. Louisvuitton.com offers this look at the timeless classic that is the Louis Vuitton Alma.



The Alma bag is a huge favourite with LV fans, and it is a bag with an impressive pedigree. It is one of those intricate pieces that combine form and function to perfection. This bag first saw the light as the "Squire" bag designed by Gaston-Louis Vuitton n 1934. Later on, it was christened the "Champs-Elysees" after that most famous of Parisian promenades, until it was finally named the "Alma" after the square found at the end of the Avenue Montaigne.



The Alma quickly became a favourite with Parisians, and eventually went on to become the handbag of choice for many stylish women all over the world. This bag has a prim and proper shape at first glance, but far from being girlish in style, its geometric yet artistic look was actually inspired by the Art Deco movement. This quickly becomes apparent as the Alma's silhouette is set off to perfection not with the more staid neutral materials such as the Monogram Canvas or the Damier, but with the high-shine Vernis, the vivid, textured Epi, or even the brassy, metallic Miroir.



The Alma is a gorgeous bag that is sure to get a woman noticed, but its charm lies in its practicality as much as in its looks. The Alma is the ultimate city bag for the sophisticated woman. It comes with a convenient double-zipper opening that can be secured with a padlock for added safety. Its top-handle style allows it to be carried in the hand or in the crook of a woman's elbow, and some later versions even come with a bandolier strap. The Alma also has four metal studs on the bottom to better protect the bag's underside.



As a testament to this bag's enduring charm, the Louis Vuitton Alma is part of LV's latest collection of miniature bags. These mini versions of the Speedy, Monceau, and of course the Alma are scaled-down versions of the classics. The Alma BB comes with its detachable shoulder strap and is made in bright, feminine materials like fuchsia Vernis and Rose Velours. What more could you ask for?



