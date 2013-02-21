Louis Vuitton Neverfull: The Best of Old and New from Louisvuitton.com

Fujian, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- When it comes to real style, women who have that innate sense for what's beautiful and chic know that it's hard to come by a handbag that will last for years. Not only is it difficult to find an item that's durable enough to withstand normal wear and tear over time ¨C there's also the fact that many of the bags on the market today are faddish items, good to carry for only a couple of seasons before they go hopelessly out of style. Fortunately, Louisvuitton.com offers the Louis Vuitton Neverfull, a classic that combines the finest elements of the old and the new traditions in the manufacture of designer bags.



It's a fact that there is a lot to be learned from those that have come before. Traditional craftsmen have always been highly valued for their attention to detail and insistence on only the finest quality. The Louis Vuitton Neverfull is a product that reflects LV's hundred-plus years of experience in creating fine canvas and leather goods. It's made of coated canvas that can resist hard usage, as well as accidental exposure to heat and wet. A look at the tight, even stitches that join its parts will also reveal the quality of the workmanship that goes into each bag from Louis Vuitton.



Interested folks may Check Out Louis Vuitton Neverfull



The Neverfull is also a tote that carries some very attractive design elements from LV's gracious past. For instance, there is the fabric lining that is the same kind of cloth used to line the trunks that LV used to make for the travelling French elite. The Neverfull also has a very traditional shape; in fact, this tote's no-frills and spacious design is reflected in a variety of indigenous baskets and vessels found all over the world.



However, the Louis Vuitton Neverfull isn't all about the past. There's a lot of what's new and modern in this bag as well, such as the two side straps that can be tightened to give this bag a different shape ¨C this kind of versatility is certainly as contemporary as they come. The Neverfull also comes in the three great signature materials from LV ¨C the Monogram Canvas, the Damier Ebene, and the Damier Azur. These materials may have been around for years, but their timelessness makes them perfect to match with contemporary ensembles.



Finally, the LV Neverfull is one bag that can be used for a variety of purposes, which is just perfect for a contemporary woman who's always on the go. Busy moms will find that it doubles as a diaper bag and a shopping bag, while career women and students will be glad to bring this roomy bag to work or school with them.



For more information on the Louis Vuitton Neverfull, visit Louis Vuitton Outlet



About Louis Vuitton Damier

The site features collections of bags, shoes, small leather goods and other items from LV. It also contains the latest news about LV products besides allowing customers to purchase their favourite goods online. For more information please don't hesitate to email Mathilda Green at admin@1stshoppe.com.