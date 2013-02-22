Louis Vuitton Red Bottom Shoes: Four Ways to Wear Them from Louisvuitton.com

fujian, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- Every woman wants to look her best at all times, whether she is at the mall with her girlfriends, at work, or having a romantic dinner date with her special someone. To accomplish this feat, it is often necessary to buy good designer pieces, such as Louis Vuitton red bottom shoes. Louis Vuitton red bottom shoes are often seen footwear meant for dressy occasions, but they are far more versatile than that. Louisvuitton.com lists four different ways a girl can wear them.



1. Formal. Of course, everyone knows that a pair of red bottom shoes are a great way to finish off a glamorous ball gown or evening dress. A pair of plain black red bottom shoes will go nicely with an elaborate gown that features intricate beadwork or lavish embroidery. On the other hand, they will add a bit of energy and panache to a simple yet elegant number like a white satin gown or a slinky dress in nude-colored chiffon. A minaudiere such as the Petit-Bijou from Louis Vuitton is the perfect bag to match the shoes for this occasion.



2. Seductive. For that all-important Valentine's or anniversary date, there is no better pair than some LV red bottom shoes. A woman would like to look her sexiest on this occasion, and some red bottom heels will do wonders to flatter her legs and her figure in general. Red bottom pumps in black or a solid color such as royal blue will look great with a sparkly, form-fitting cocktail dress in black or white. Some black plain or patterned stockings will further enhance this look.



3. Corporate. Red bottom shoes are so versatile that they can actually be worn to the office as well. Some grey or black peep-toe pumps will add that touch of danger to an otherwise conservative corporate ensemble. The bright red bottom will look great with some wide-legged slacks or a pencil skirt. If a woman works in a more casual or creative environment, she can also pick a pair in pink, red, blue or yellow and wear them with a tailored dress or slacks and a sensuous cashmere sweater.



4. Casual. Red bottom shoes can also go casual, whether in black, white, or indeed, any color of the rainbow. A pair in a neutral shade is a great way to add some chic to an androgynous outfit, like a pair of slacks, a button-down shirt and an oversized man's watch. On the other hand, candy-colored red bottoms would look wonderful with a body-con dress, a loose shirt over a bandage skirt, or some dark denims, a tank, and a vintage-look jacket. This would definitely look stunning.



