Louis Vuitton Shoes for Men: Three Beach-Worth Styles for Summer from Louisvuitton.com

Fujian, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- Louis Vuitton may be known primarily as a designer of women's handbags, but the brand also makes some wonderful accessories for men, including a collection of sturdy and stylish shoes. Louis Vuitton shoes for men are big favourites among high-profile names and regular Joes who know good quality and matchless style. Louisvuitton.com reveals these three beach-worthy designs of Louis Vuitton shoes for men to look out for in their Spring/Summer 2013 collection.



1. The Archipelago. This sandal is an artistic and stylish piece that has a very masculine feel to it at the same time. It is fashioned out of crocodile-look calf leather, wood, rubber, and colourful cord to create a piece of footwear that evokes the look of boat ropes. While the beauty of this design is derives from an intricate criss-crossing of the cords on the upper, it is sturdy and substantial enough to be comfortable. This shoe would go well with some white linen shorts and a straw hat.



2. The Seafarer. This shoe is made with textured Epi leather and comes in two colors: white and marine. It is Louis Vuitton's newest take on the boat shoe, and it comes with nice nautical details like rubberized eyelets and lace tips. This loafer would look excellent with a pair of khaki Bermuda shorts or some slim trousers that end just above the ankle. This shoe would also be quite convenient on a business trip to a tropical country.



Interested folks may Check Out Louis Vuitton Shoes for Men



3. The Anchor Richelieu. This beautiful shoe comes in white calf and beige suede variants. Its elegantly rounded toe and the natural leather sole makes this perfect for a garden wedding or dinner at a resort. This shoe perfectly complements a look that is formal yet summery. It would go very well with a cream-colored tuxedo or even a linen shorts suit in grey, white, or khaki. A nice gold watch would finish the look perfectly. When you wear this, you would really look dashing and sophisticated.



4. The High Tide. This is a rather avant-garde sneaker made in technical textile. This shoe is inspired by diving gear, and has an extremely modern and athletic look to it. It fastens with a zipper and a push button at the back, and has a wave-shaped detail on the outsole. This would be a very nice shoe to wear on a day spent on the beach, whether you intend to go for a run, lounge on the sand, or play a game of beach volleyball or football in the sand.



These LV shoes are wonderful examples of the way LV manages to combine classic silhouettes with innovations in terms of materials and details. For more information on all kinds of great Louis Vuitton shoes for men, visit Louis Vuitton Outlet



About Louis Vuitton Damier

The site features collections of bags, shoes, small leather goods and other items from LV. It also contains the latest news about LV products besides allowing customers to purchase their favourite goods online. For more information please don't hesitate to email Mathilda Green at admin@1stshoppe.com.