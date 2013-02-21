Louis Vuitton Speedy: A Guide to an Icon from Louisvuitton.com

Fujian, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- Most women buy handbags because they're pretty, and indeed, the appearance of a bag is one of the most important factors that should influence a woman's choice. However, for some bag connoisseurs, or indeed for a girl who'd like to make a significant investment in her accessories, a nice-looking purse is not enough. Instead, such people would much rather have a bag that's got a history. One such purse is the Louis Vuitton Speedy. This handy guide from Louisvuitton.com traces the history of the Louis Vuitton Speedy and gives detailed information about its various features.



The House of Louis Vuitton was established in 1854 in Paris, with LV being termed a "malletier" or a maker of travelling bags and trunks for well-off Frenchmen. Louis Vuitton is credited with developing a new type of trunk with a flat top rather than a domed one, facilitating stacking and transportation. At this point in time, LV's days as a creator of luxury handbags was considerably far off.



In 1930 however, LV had the bright idea of creating a smaller version of their popular Keepall. The Keepall was a satchel that had a roomy interior, a rounded body and two sturdy handles. Scaled down to handbag size, the Speedy was born. The Speedy quickly became a favourite with fashionable women, and Audrey Hepburn, one of the most enduring style icons of all time, asked LV to make one for her in size 25. Hepburn was photographed several times with her Speedy, and today, her name is always mentioned in connection with this famous bag.



Besides Audrey, many other celebrities have been seen sporting a Speedy in different sizes and materials, from Madonna to Paris Hilton and even Rihanna. As a matter of fact, the Speedy is a big favourite not only with the rich and famous but also with ordinary working women who save up for weeks in order to purchase a bag that will last them for many years.



What makes the Speedy such a great investment that ladies are actually willing to spend a month's rent on it? Usually, women point to the Speedy's sturdiness and versatility to justify the lavish purchase, citing the fact that it's made of water-resistant coated canvas that's easy to clean and ages remarkably well. The Speedy also has a lot of room in it to store whatever a woman needs to take her through the day.



The classic Speedy in Monogram or Damier canvas are the biggest favourites, but every important LV collection actually contains an homage to the Speedy in one form or another. This means that the Speedy is available in all kinds of incarnations, from crocodile leather to denim to sequined monogram canvas.



