Louis Vuitton Speedy Cube Takes Centre Stage in Spring/Summer 2013

One of the things that makes Louis Vuitton a truly great institution is its ability to move with the times and keep reinventing its classics. It has gone from a Parisian malletier to a huge multinational corporation in its more than one hundred years of existence, and it has managed to keep and update all the best pieces in their collections. One of these is the Speedy. Designer Canada Online reveals how the Louis Vuitton Speedy Cube takes centre stage in LV's Spring/Summer 2013 collection.



For many years, the Louis Vuitton Speedy has been the most popular bag from the house of Louis Vuitton. A scaled-down version of the traveller's Keepall, this handbag has graced the arm of many a celebrity, from Audrey Hepburn to Kate Moss. Each season, LV manages to come out with a line that is a homage to this perennial favourite. For Spring/Summer 2013, it is the Speedy Cube in variations of an updated Damier.



The Spring/Summer 2013 collection is one that draws inspiration from the 60's. In clothes, shoes, and handbags, graphic simplicity and geometric discipline are apparent. The look is both retro and futuristic, and evokes something of the optimism that was a large element of popular culture in that decade.



The Speedy Cube retains the roominess of the classic Speedy, but it is more vertical in orientation with sharper corners, bringing it closer to a cube than the relaxed and rounded shape of the time-honoured version. The Speedy Cube serves as the foundation to show off several incarnations of the classic Damier.



It has been done in the Damier Tuffetage, with embossed green, yellow or grey squares on cream-coloured leather. There is also a glossy, high-shine version called the Speedy Cube in Damier Facette, where each square in the Damier check is created with facets that give it a very contemporary appeal. Finally, the Speedy Cube has also been done with retro cut-outs and a check created with tiny sequins.



The Speedy Cube from this season is not just a luxury handbag it is closer to being a wearable work of art.



