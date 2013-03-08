Louis Vuitton Wallets: Designercanadalonline.ca Reveals the Majestueux

Ottawa, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- The House of Louis Vuitton has a long and illustrious history. Louis Vuitton started out as a luggage packer and designer who had the privilege of working for the Empress Eugenie during the Second Empire. He was also considered the premier malletier for the French elite. In time, LV became famous for making gorgeous handbags, but the brand still supplies discerning customers with other items such as customized trunks, luggage, agendas, and Louis Vuitton wallets . Designercanadalonline.ca reveals one of the latest and most opulent Louis Vuitton wallets ever made: The LV Majestueux.



For many people, a wallet is an extremely useful part of their wardrobe. They carry their wallet everywhere with them, in their jacket pockets, back pockets, or handbags. Wallets have to undergo a lot of wear, and they're used every single day to hold money and other essentials such as credit cards and identification. This means that it's vital to get the right wallet ¨C a sturdy yet attractive piece that will work hard and last long.



Louis Vuitton wallets are definitely made to satisfy these requirements, but the LV Majestueux takes matters one step further. This wallet is a truly opulent piece, featuring the classic Monogram canvas in a m¨¦nage with other fine materials such as ostrich, lizard, and python leathers. The result is a parti-colored masterpiece that's not just a wallet ¨C it's also a work of art.



The Monogram Majestueux wallet comes in three colors: Burgundy, Green, and Natural. The colors refer to the rich ostrich leather lining and the colors that are used to complement the LV Monogram Canvas exterior. Each piece features geometric sections of beautiful animal skins in grey, dark red, green, and tan that matches the dark-brown-and-gold Monogram Canvas to perfection.



The Majestueux wallet is just as convenient and useful as it is pleasing to the eye. It's got five large flat pockets for bills and receipts, nine card slots for credit, ATM, and identification cards, and an open back compartment for bank notes. In addition, it's also got a gusseted coin compartment with a button closure. It closes with LV's signature S-lock, which gives a touch of shiny metallic gold that underscores the opulence of this indulgent piece.



Most people would find the Majestueux wallet a bit too precious to be used as an everyday wallet, and they would be perfectly justified in doing so. The materials and craftsmanship that went into this piece are so fine that it only seems natural to save this wallet for special occasions. Indeed, this large wallet would make a great accent piece for a smart and sophisticated evening outfit, such as a simple black dress accessorized with oversized pearls.



