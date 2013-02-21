Louis Vuitton Wallets for Men: A Look at the Trifold Chicago from Louisvuitton.com

Fujian, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- A wallet is a must-have accessory for both men and women, but it is a bit more important to get an attractive wallet for a man than it is for a woman. After all, most women carry their wallets in their handbags, while men do not really carry anything much except their wallets. In that case, it makes sense for every style-conscious man to look into buying one of the many Louis Vuitton wallets for men. Louis Vuitton wallets for men are incredibly stylish yet functional, and there is a very wide array to choose from. Louisvuitton.com offers a peek at the new Compact Trifold Chicago and what it has to offer.



The Compact Trifold Chicago is a wallet that was inspired by what has been dubbed "the windy city". Although LV is ostensibly a French brand, it has become such a cosmopolitan design house that it fearlessly takes inspiration from all corners of the globe. This instinct for going international was evident when Georges Vuitton designed the Monogram Canvas with Chinoiserie accents, and to this day LV takes the best of what the world has to offer in terms of aesthetic inspiration, whether it is a silhouette or a guiding spirit.



Chicago is also famous for being a city that was once run by the Mafia. One of its most famous citizens is Al Capone, and the glamour and danger of the era is reflected in the Chicago wallet from LV. For instance, it's made of the finest leather in black Nappa calf that is a joy to see and to touch. It doesn't carry the monogram either ¨C instead, it is marked with a perforated Louis Vuitton signature at the bottom which may or may not be intended to be reminiscent of bullet holes and the action-packed days of organized crime.



the Chicago



When it comes to features, the Chicago isn't bad either. It's a trifold model that features six credit card slots, two on each fold. It's got three small pockets for small, essential papers such as receipts, and one big side pocket for bills. This means that the Chicago can hold everything that a man needs to have in his wallet, no more and no less.



Thanks to its simple and manly design, the Chicago trifold can be carried by different types of personalities. This is a simple and luxurious piece crafted to perfection that even the wealthiest and most jaded of tycoons would be able to appreciate. It is also a great wallet for a young man starting out on his career, or even a student with a discerning eye and a love for the finer things in life.



the Louis Vuitton wallets for men



The site features collections of bags, shoes, small leather goods and other items from LV. It also contains the latest news about LV products besides allowing customers to purchase their favourite goods online.