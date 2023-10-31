Louise Campbell: A Leading Figure in Healthcare Innovation and Hepatology Nursing

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2023 -- Tawazun Health proudly announces Louise Campbell as its Founder and Clinical Director, an esteemed healthcare professional with over 37 years of experience in the industry. Louise's dedication to healthcare and her groundbreaking work with FibroScan® technology have made her a distinguished figure in the field.



A Storied Career in Healthcare

Louise Campbell's career spans the globe, with significant contributions in the UK, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. As a qualified nurse with a Master's Degree in Advanced Practice, she has consistently demonstrated her commitment to excellence in healthcare.



Hepatology Nurse of the Year 2018

In 2018, the British Journal of Nursing awarded Louise the prestigious title of Hepatology Nurse of the Year. This recognition is a testament to her exceptional contributions to liver nursing, where her innovative and evidence-based practices have profoundly impacted patient care.



A Leader in FibroScan® Technology

Louise Campbell's work has positioned her as one of the world's foremost experts in FibroScan® technology. She has been instrumental in early intervention in liver-related conditions, type-2 diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. Through her work, individuals, physicians, and healthcare professionals have gained access to superior health and lifestyle choices.



Clinical Expertise

With a personal record of over 1300 FibroScan® examinations in the past year alone, Louise is not only a thought leader but also one of the world's leading clinical operators in this field. Her dedication to providing high-quality patient care and advancing medical technology is evident in her extensive clinical experience.



A Voice in Healthcare Debates

Louise Campbell is a regular contributor to "Surfing the NASH Tsunami," the leading podcast for Fatty Liver Disease, alongside key opinion leaders like Dr Stephen Harrison, market analyst Roger Green, and CEO of the Global Liver Foundation, Donna Cryer. Together, they discuss the latest research, patient advocacy, and care in the field of liver-related conditions.



A Passion for Early Intervention and Personal Well-being

Louise is deeply passionate about enabling individuals to access FibroScan® technology directly, allowing for early warnings about their well-being through non-invasive liver examinations. She aims to empower people to make informed personal health and lifestyle choices that enhance their liver and overall health.



A Trailblazer in Healthcare

With strengths in service development, healthcare management, clinical research, business development, and education, Louise Campbell continues to drive innovation and positive change in the healthcare industry. Her remarkable journey and dedication to improving patient care and well-being are an inspiration to all.



About Tawazun Health

TAWAZUN is taken from the Arabic and Urdu languages with a meaning of balance and the search for equilibrium.



For your body to work at its highest levels and maintain your health, it tries to keep you in equilibrium and balance, and your liver is essential.



Everyday, with your lifestyle choices, you can choose to help keep your body in balance or give it a challenge.



Assessing the liver for its equilibrium and balance allows everyone the opportunity to moderate what they can to assist in keeping themselves healthy.



With the growing epidemic of Lifestyle-related conditions > 500 million people with Type 2 Diabetes and the most significant cause of death in individuals with fatty liver is Heart Disease, the need to know our own liver condition has never been more excellent. We then have an informed choice for both ourselves and our children.



