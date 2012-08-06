Louisiana Precision Metal Machining Shops Join AMSN to Fight for U.S. Jobs

Baton Rouge, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2012 -- Enough is enough said MFGpartners.net Chief Executive Officer and President Donald LaBelle, referring to the country's need for more manufacturing jobs. As founder of the rapidly growing American Machine Shops Network, the leading US-focused plastic and metal machining marketplace at http://www.mfgpartners.net/metal-machining, LaBelle, the pioneer of the New Industrial Revolution Campaign , to promote U.S. machine shops, knows first-hand the crucial need to create more jobs in the manufacturing sector, and help U.S. manufacturers prosper once again on a national and international level.



Vincent Randle, MFGpartners.net spokesperson and open supporter of the U.S. Manufacturing Movement, said AMSN is pleased to gain the support of Louisiana manufacturers and other businesses that understand the importance of rebuilding the U.S. industrial sector from within by making manufacturers nationwide more competitive. Randle said the company is focusing on assisting manufacturing facilities in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Lafayette, Kenner, Bossier City, Monroe, Lake Charles, Alexandria and New Iberia specializing in fabrication, machining and precision CNC machined parts production in small and/or large quantities at http://www.mfgpartners.net/precision-cnc-machined-parts



“Louisiana has long been one of the favorite markets of the American Machine Shops Network ever since AMSN gained the support and collobarated with MFGmatch.net, an online custom manufacturing marketplace for plastic mold, machine & tool work, injection molding, metalworking, fabricated metal parts and other custom-made products at http://www.mfgpartners.net/fabricated-metal-parts,” said Randle. He continued, “Businesses in the beautiful state of Louisiana, and across the country in need of metal machining, precision CNC machined parts, plastic or metal fabrication can submit an RFQ to quality-approved manufacturers at http://www.MFGpartners.net/rfq.html



About MFGpartners / AMSN

MFGpartners.net (http://www.MFGpartners.net) is owned and operated by American Machine Shops Network (AMSN). The company specializes in promoting US-based manufacturers of machined parts, fabricated components, precision products and molds. AMSN is the largest network of custom manufacturers in the USA designed to help companies, engineers and others find the most suitable vendors specializing in CNC machining, fabrication, molding, prototyping and other contract manufacturing services.



