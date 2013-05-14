Louisville Attorney Receives Award for Highest Grade on Tax and Law Section of CPA Exam Last Quarter

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2013 -- Kentucky Society of Certified Public Accountants is honoring Louisville attorney, Darby L. Smith with an award for receiving the highest grade last quarter on the state “Regulation,” otherwise known as the tax and law section of the CPA exam.



This award along with achieving the highest grade in the state on the “Regulation” portion of the CPA exam attests to Darby’s expertise as a tax attorney Louisville KY. With that expertise comes a prestigious list of credentials in this area. He obtained a Masters of Law (LL.M). in Taxation from New York University School of Law in May 2012 and his general law degree (J.D.) from the University of Kentucky College of Law in 1996. He was an accounting major at the University of South Carolina.



Along with offering legal tax services like setting up S. Corps or partnerships, helping with delinquent taxes or liens and more, Darby Smith Law firm offers Louisville personal injury lawyer services. According to the Darby Smith Law firm website, “Attorney Darby Smith understands how frustrated the victims of personal injuries feel. No one should have to suffer because of someone else’s negligence; and dealing with medical payments, property damage and the potential inability to continue earning a living are just added insults.” Smith’s dedication to his personal injury clients extends to protecting their pocketbook. He offers a free consultation and collects legal fees from the at fault party. The client only pays a contingency fee if Darby Smith Law wins their case.



The firm offers a full range of legal services including bankruptcy, real estate, estate, and family law. Whether a client is looking for divorce lawyers in Louisville KY or a bankruptcy attorney Louisville KY, Smith’s continued efforts to stay up to date on tax or any legal specialty proves his dedication to upholding his firm’s reputation of providing experienced legal services to their Kentucky clients.



More about Darby Smith Law

