Louisville Author Releases First Children's Book

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- Louisville entrepreneur and author Sean Stafford has recently released his first children’s book titled “Gypsies in the Kitchen”. The book which Mr. Stafford describes as a “cautionary comedic allegory” has a positive message designed to encourage children to obey their parents and do their chores. The book is based on old world tales told to Mr. Stafford when he was a child by his grandparents. Although the book was just released this week, it currently ranks in the top 40 best-selling books in the Limericks and Humorous Verse category on Amazon.com.



Mr. Stafford had previously authored “Domain Graduate” which is the definitive text on buying, selling and investing in Internet Domain Names. When not writing, Mr. Stafford has started and sold a number of technology companies in Louisville. He is available for interviews and readings of the book via the contact information contained herein.



Further information and book reviews are available at the following link.



Contact:

Sean Stafford

Phone: (502) 216-8447

sean@domaingraduate.com