Louisville, KY Real Estate Firm The Jimmy Welch Team Welcomes New Team Members

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2012 -- The Jimmy Welch Team proudly welcomes Audrey Black and Staci Pfaadt to the Louisville KY real estate firm. Black will be taking the role of Contract to Close Coordinator while Pfaadt will be the firm’s Marketing Coordinator. The Jimmy Welch Team specializes in Louisville Kentucky real estate representing buyers and sellers.



While Louisville is a unique and diverse community with differing neighborhoods that appeal to different buyers, few if any realtors know it better than Jimmy Welch. As a lifelong resident, Welch has been matching homes for sale in Louisville to the right buyers since the early nineties for several leading real estate companies. Now, with The Jimmy Welch Team working with Keller Williams, Welch is realizing his greatest successes for buyers and sellers.



The recent expansion of The Jimmy Welch Team is a major part of the company’s mission to provide even better service to their clients and reach their goal of closing 100 homes this year. As a recent graduate of Michigan State University, Audrey Black joins the team as Contract to Close Coordinator handling the processing of all contracts from acceptance stage to the closing table. Staci Pfaadt, who holds a marketing degree from University of Louisville, joins the team as Marketing Coordinator handling all aspects of online and direct marketing. “We are very excited to welcome Staci and Audrey to The Jimmy Welch Team and see them as instrumental to both our goals for the year and growth of the company over the long term,” said Jimmy Welch.



The real estate Louisville professionals of The Jimmy Welch Team have serviced the community for over 25 years combined as active Realtors, and have sold over 450 homes and 500 lots. Their free online MLS system service allows home buyers to search Louisville neighborhoods for specific homes for sale in Louisville and surrounding areas by subdivision, community or neighborhood. Interactive map software allows searches by map with community information also provided.



As Relocation Specialists, The Jimmy Welch Team is highly skilled at educating buyers on Louisville's real estate market, houses for sale in Louisville and making a smooth transition into the differing communities. The Team has the network and experience to obtain the highest possible sales price for sellers in the market by reaching the right buyers with the right message. “We work with buyers and sellers every step of the way and attend to every detail,” said Welch. “The addition of Staci and Audrey will help us take that quality to another level.”



For more information, please visit http://www.jimmywelch.com/



