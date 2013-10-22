Louisville Personal Injury Lawyer Victorious in Negligent Provision Case

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Gladstein Law Firm, PLLC, achieved an $800,000.00 settlement in a prison rights case earlier this month. The case involved claims of negligent provision of medical care to a woman while she was incarcerated in a Kentucky jail. “Everyone deserves an advocate to speak on their behalf; my aim is to help those whose voices are not heard,” says Seth Gladstein of Gladstein Law Firm.



The victim was a 27-year-old woman suffering from a severe heroin withdrawal. Due to the lack of care she received while in the defendant’s custody, she suffered and died from dehydration. The settlement was reached with the third-party health care administrator hired by the jail to provide medical services to inmates.



All settlement proceeds will be awarded to the victim’s three young sons. Gladstein Law Firm will continue litigating the case against the individual jailers responsible for monitoring the victim during her incarceration.



Standards of treatment for inmates of jails and prisons are regulated under federal and state laws. The Eighth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution declares incarcerated people should not be subjected to “cruel and unusual punishment.” Most people are uninformed about prisoners rights violations, so an infringement of rights continues to exist in the U.S. prison system.



“Your constitutional rights are not surrendered when you are incarcerated; prisons and jails are obligated to make provisions such as adequate medical care to inmates,” says Gladstein.



For more information on this law firm, please call 502-855-4177 or visit their website at www.commonwealthinjury.com



About Gladstein Law Firm, PLLC

Gladstein Law Firm, PLLC, is a personal injury law firm located in Louisville, Kentucky. The firm specializes in medical malpractice, nursing home abuse, and other serious injury cases. Attorney Seth Gladstein represents accident victims and others who have been critically wounded due to the negligence of others. Before becoming a prosecutor, Gladstein worked with leading law firms in New York City and Louisville, providing him with invaluable experience and insight to handle personal injury cases.



Gladstein Law Firm

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Louisville, KY 40202

502-855-4177

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