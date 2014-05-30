Louisville Portable Toilets Rental Offers Options for Sanitary Temporary Arrangements

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Outdoor affairs are very common for official functions or family occasions. Most people select the outdoor venue for hosting different type of events when there is a need for elaborate and detailed arrangements which requires a lot of space.



The event can be a casual gathering or a formal affair. Be it a wedding party or family get-together, outdoor event always ensures a lot of fun. However, in spite of all the arrangements available, the event cannot be complete without a bathroom or toilet facility. Sanitary arrangements are a necessity for any types of events, whether it’s indoors or outdoors. These bathroom arrangements are often a problem it the event is held at an open space or a zone free area.



However, with the modern innovations available, there is a solution to every issue. Portable toilets are one of the examples of the modern innovation. There is a wide variety of portable toilets available in the market. Each of the portable toilets is designed for different purposes. Louisville portable toilets rental offers a variety of sanitary options to choose from. They have unique potties to offer for any type of events.



These portable toilets are not simply a temporary sanitary arrangement but also a true work of art. They have all the modern features that can be found in standard restrooms. The luxury portable toilets comes fully loaded with all the features such as fresh water toilet and sink that is powered by foot pedal for optimum use. It also has a lot of detailing such as toilet seat covers, automatic air fresheners, floral arrangements and even mirrors.



It comes fully equipped with amenities such as tissues, toilet paper rolls, hand sanitizers, towels etc. When it comes to cleaning and maintenance, Louisville portable toilets has uniformed professionals to handle the job. They take all the measures to ensure that the sanitary units are in clean working condition. They use hospital grade disinfectants for cleaning the portable toilets. To find additional details on Louisville Portable Toilets kindly visit http://www.portabletoiletslouisvilleky.com



About Louisville Portable Toilets

Louisville Portable Toilets is an online portable toilet service provider covering Louisville. With a fleet of products ranging from the basic, cost effective porta potty model to the upscale luxury units, the company has proved second best to none. It specializes in prompt service delivery.



Contact Media

Travis Killian

Louisville, KY

Email: portabletoiletslouisvilleky.com

http://www.portabletoiletslouisvilleky.com