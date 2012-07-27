Louisville Real Estate Firm The Jimmy Welch Team Helps Homeowners Capitalize on Improving Market

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2012 -- With home sales up 13 percent for the first five months of 2012, the Louisville KY real estate market is proving it is significantly stronger than this time last year. In fact, there have been 4,651 homes sold as compared to 4,108 homes sold during the same time period a year ago.



There has even been a slight increase in the average home sales price from $164,471 in 2011 to $166,926 in 2012, proving now is a great time for homeowners to sell their homes.



For years, people have been turning to the Louisville real estate experts at The Jimmy Welch Team for help selling their homes for the best possible price or finding their ideal home to purchase. Backed by 25 years of combined real estate experience, the Realtors at The Jimmy Welch team have sold more than 450 homes. Covering Louisville, KY as well as the surrounding areas of Bullitt, Oldham and Shelby Counties, the company continues to provide customers with superior real estate services.



Given the improving real estate market outlook, many homeowners who have been sitting on the fence will finally begin listing their homes for sale.



Whether a homeowner is looking to sell their current home or a prospective buyer is in search of homes for sale in Louisville, The Jimmy Welch Team can provide them with the negotiation skills, market knowledge and top-notch customer service necessary to make the process run smoothly.



Founded by experienced Realtor Jimmy Welch, the company has been receiving accolades from past clients for their proven track record.



According to past clients Bob and LaVena Wilken, “We are eternally grateful to Jimmy for helping us find our home, and highly recommend him to anyone else wishing to buy or sell a home.”



And past client Susan Carlin said, “His negotiation skills were critical to our getting the house. I wouldn’t call anyone else.”



In addition to providing a range of individualized real estate services, The Jimmy Welch Team features a free online resource for people looking for real estate Louisville. The site automatically pulls from the Louisville MLS system and displays the available properties on an interactive map and in listing format. Site visitors can also use the site’s mortgage calculator to determine their potential mortgage payments.



For more information, visit http://www.JimmyWelch.com



About The Jimmy Welch Team

Offering more than 25 years of combined real estate experience, The Jimmy Welch Team is a Louisville real estate company providing a wide range of services. Covering Louisville, KY as well as the surrounding areas of Bullitt, Nelson, Oldham and Shelby Counties, the company assists home sellers and homebuyers in making their transactions run smoothly. Customers can call The Jimmy Welch Team at 502-554-9533.