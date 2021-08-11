Lounge Furniture Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 : Pottery Barn, Ethan Allen, IKEA

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/11/2021 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Lounge Furniture Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Lounge Furniture market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



IKEA (Sweden), Crate & Barrel (United States), Wooden Street (India), HomeLane (India), West Elm (United States), Godrej Interio (India), Pottery Barn (United States), Ethan Allen (United States) and Urban Outfitters (United States).



A lounge is a space where you can sit, wait, and relax in a public setting such as a hotel, airport, or club. A lounge is an area off the lobby at a hotel where customers can go to relax, listen to music, and sip a drink. Essentially Furniture that is used in a lounge room is called lounge furniture. These mostly contain sofas and different types of chairs and the purpose of these is just to relax for a short while. The market for these is increasing with the incidents of growing urbanization and rapid urbanization. Also, an increase in the number of airports hotels, etc is influencing the market growth. These chairs and sofas are highly comfortable and much more expensive than normal furniture. These are also used in the gaming lounge rooms in urban areas. With the gaming and streaming industry growing, the demand for these types of furniture is also increasing.This growth is primarily driven by Increase in Number or Airport and Hotels With Lounges, Increase in the Demand by Gamers and Streamers and Growing Urbanisation and Changing Lifestyles.



by Type (Sofas, Sleeper Sofas, Accent Chairs, Loveseats, Chairs-and-a-half, Recliner), Application (Commercial, Household), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Material (Plastic, Leather, Wood, Others)



Market Drivers

- Increase in Number or Airport and Hotels With Lounges

- Increase in the Demand by Gamers and Streamers

- Growing Urbanisation and Changing Lifestyles



Market Trend

- Smart Recliners and Chairs



Restraints

- High Cost of Products



Opportunities

- Growing E-commerce, Hence Easy Availability and Growing Demand of Multi-Functional Furniture



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Lounge Furniture market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Lounge Furniture Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Lounge Furniture

Chapter 4: Presenting the Lounge Furniture Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Lounge Furniture market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2026)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



