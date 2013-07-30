Lounge Lizard Leads Among Web Development Companies

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- Since the company was established in 1998, Lounge Lizard has undoubtedly come a long way. Its cutting edge products make it one of the most sought after web development companies around today. The company proves to be a genius not only in fulfilling their clients' web design needs but they are also quite competent in custom application development, and they do quite well in strategizing as well which makes the company a one-stop shop online business solution.



The Competencies of Lounge Lizard



The company always makes sure that they provide unique solutions. It is not just about creativity. It is in the way Lounge Lizard manages to combine interactive strategy, focus on technology and tap into creativity to come up with customized solutions according to the specific requirements of their clientele.



Based in Los Angeles and New York, Lounge Lizard services clients in every corner of the world. The company's services include brand strategy, web design and logo development, user interface and e-commerce website development, among others. The company consists of excellent mobile app developers, the best breed with 25 years of experience in the field. A combination of these services makes Lounge Lizard the one to beat.



Lounge Lizard as a Mobile App Developer



The company started out as a web design company in 1998. Over the years, Lounge Lizard has slowly branched out to other specialties. The company started developing web applications on 2008 and since then, they have proven their competency in creating successful mobile apps with stunning designs, practical application built on a code base that is technologically advanced.



One of the latest developments from Lounge Lizard is called Convocast, a social networking platform for storing, sharing and reenacting special moment and fun conversations among friends. Interested parties can learn more about Convocast and Lounge Lizard's services through the company's official website.