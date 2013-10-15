Lounge Lizard Revolutionizes Web Design and Mobile Marketing

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- Mobile app developer Lounge Lizard revolutionizes online and mobile marketing by offering cutting-edge web designs and mobile applications that can penetrate even a more discriminating market. Lounge Lizard is currently one of the most in-demand web development companies in Los Angeles and New York. It has also been steadily gaining huge clientele not only from the American market but from other counties as well.



Lounge Lizard stands out from the thousands of mobile app developers because of its marketing expertise that has successfully integrated mobile application development, latest and innovative internet marketing strategies and creative designs. Its competence in penetrating different social media platforms also makes it standout among the rest. The company also provides brand strategy, logo design, UX and user interface designs and e-commerce development.



In a recent announcement, Lounge Lizard now guarantees all clients with long-tail keyword requirements to land on the first page of Google’s search engine results page. This gives clients more confidence in availing of the company’s services, as well as entrusting their future success.



Alongside this announcement is also a full mobile marketing revolution that aims to enhance standard mobile strategies for businesses. In this mobile marketing, all possible sources and mobile media are tapped all at once to guarantee higher success rates. It includes utilizing breakthrough mobile applications and custom application development, customized mobile websites, location-based approaches, conventional SMS campaigns, specialized mobile landing pages and a lot more.



Lounge Lizard provides comprehensive start-to-finish planning that makes its clients comfortable and familiar with the set-up all the way. In the first stages, a thorough assessment based on goals, collaborative planning, developmental mapping and creative execution are done. At the final stages, efficient plans and designs are executed, and then measured afterwards by its assessment system that also includes ROI and financial success in the equation.