Lounge7 Launches New Line of Stylish Bean Bags Made with Swiss Precision

Zurich, Switzerland -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2012 -- Bean bags are an incredibly comfortable way to lounge around the home, well designed bean bags have also become somewhat of a must have fashion item. But buying cheap bean bags from a local department store isn’t always a good idea. Poor-quality bean bags can rip, tear, or simply become uncomfortable over time.



A new website called Lounge7.ch has gained a lot of attention lately with a range of innovative, stylish bean bags. The bean bags are manufactured in Switzerland and have many advantages over traditional, bean bags, including a significantly larger filling and an exterior that can be used both indoors and outdoors. According to Lounge7 each bean bag contains approximately 380 liters of filling, making them large and comfortable enough for any adult.



A spokesperson for Lounge7 explained what makes the site’s selection of bean bags such a high level of quality:



“Our bean bags have plenty of advantages over products offered by competitors. Our Swiss quality workmanship is one advantage, but the quality materials we use are our true secret. Because of our craftsmanship and premium materials we are able to offer a seven year guarantee on our products. Our bean bags can be used both indoors and outdoors, and they offer a level of comfort that is unsurpassed in today’s market. However it’s the design that has caught consumer’s attention and it has resulted in us receiving orders from all over the world.”



The bean bags, known as a ‘sitzsack’ in German, offered by Lounge7 are also multi-functional as they can be laid horizontally or vertically. So, when entertaining guests at a dinner party, the bean bag can comfortably function as a chair when placed vertically. Or, when simply lounging around the home or in front of the TV, the bean bag functions as an especially large and comfortable pillow. Lounge7 even promises that two people can comfortably sit on a bean bag at one time.



Bean bags are also available in a number of different styles, which means they can easily fit into the décor of just about any home. From neutral black, grey, and white color schemes to more colorful choices like green, purple and red.



Lounge7 also offers free same-day shipping they will happily ship all bean bags to customers free of charge, and bean bags that are ordered before 2:00pm will be shipped to customers on the same day. The website promises that customers can order their bean bag today and sit on it as soon as tomorrow.



About Lounge7.ch

Lounge7.ch offers Swiss-quality bean bags that can be laid comfortably and stylishly around the home. The company’s bean bags are large enough to sit two people and the company offers free express shipping on all orders. For more information, please visit: http://www.lounge7.ch