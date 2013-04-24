Lourcey Photography Specializes in Senior Portraits and More

Plano, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2013 -- Lourcey Photography offers unique and timeless business portraits. Based in Dallas, Texas, Lourcey Photography is owned by Larry Lourcey who is a professional photographer specializing in senior portraits . After completing a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1992, Larry has attended numerous arts and photography classes which have contributed in developing an individual and unique photography style and techniques. Larry holds a Certified Professional Photographer title from Professional Photographers of America. Later in the year 2007, Larry Lourcey also obtained the degree of Master Photographer.



Lourcey Photography offers high end specialized portraits to clients quite different from what is offered by other chain photographers across Dallas. As stated by Larry, “I was featured in a cover story done by Professional Photographer Magazine this month for my photography works published”. Professional Photographer Magazine included an image that won Larry the Kodak gallery award. The image was a part of Professional Photographers of America's Loan Collection as well. A specific photography approach followed by Larry including a combination of story telling and dramatic lighting has contributed towards his growth in becoming one of the top portrait photographers in Texas. Larry Lourcey has won several awards and has been an active member of Texas Professional Photographers Association and Professional Photographers of America.



Lourcey Photography is regarded as an experienced photography services company involved in creating specialized images. An official at Lourcey Photography says, “We utilize grand lighting facilities combined with natural posing in front of the camera to make clients look their best”. Each of the portraits is custom made by an understanding of the kind of image required to be portrayed by clients. Several kinds of portraits such as ring light portraits, Master Piece Portraits are offered to clients. A ring light portraits brings out an all together different profile which make their clients stand out from the rest of the crowd. Master Piece Portraits highlights a stunning image wherein each digital hand painted image is printed on canvas to develop an impressive visual impact. Lourcey Photography also provides a perfect business headshot or portrait so as to give the true kind of impression to the potential client groups. To avail free consultation and get more details about Lourcey’s senior portrait service, visit the official site – www.lourceyphoto.com



Lourcey Photography specializes in offering senior portrait services. This photography service which offers high end specialized portraits was founded by Larry Lourcey.



