"Love and Transformation" Feature Film Announces Launch of Indiegogo Fundraising Campaign

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- “Love and Transformation,” the feature film set in Hawaii that follows the journey of two superheroes whose paths lead them into an epic conflict with one another, is pleased to announce the launch of an Indiegogo campaign to raise funds for the first installment of a much-anticipated trilogy.



“Love & Transformation” the movie is based on the first published novel by Daniel Stampe. By capturing the motivation and background of each character, the film brings an entirely new slant to the typical hero versus villain stories audiences are used to seeing. In this thrilling adventure, viewers will find themselves torn in terms of who to root for, because both adversaries demonstrate human qualities, and anyone can relate to their backstories.



The driving force behind the film is passion and emotion rather than simple adherence to a formulaic plot line pitting good against evil. The producer wants each audience member to become invested in the deep drama surrounding the history and motivation of the characters.



What makes this project unique is that it is a superhero story that is completely independent of MARVEL and DC Comics. The producer’s main objective is to unite the people of Hawaii and give them a special memento by which to cherish their own beautiful and unique state. After viewing the film, people are sure to never see Hawaii in the same light, and visitors will experience an entirely different perspective of the state than they would have otherwise.



With a budget that could reach $100 million or more, “Love & Transformation” is seeking $250,000 in order to fund the rental of two filming locations - one on a university campus, and another on the grounds of a Hawaiian high school. Each contributor to the Indiegogo fundraising campaign will be pleased to know that they are supporting a unique independent project that will enrich the artistic community and bring a new perspective to superhero movies. As further incentive, for just a $5 contribution, the producers of “Love & Transformation” will be offering private screenings prior to the movie’s release in 2016.



If the project reaches its $250,000 goal, all contributors who share their impressions of the initial screening on Facebook or Twitter will be eligible to have their posts selected to appear in a special critics’ trailer of the film, and they will also be given the opportunity to be featured in a widely released reaction video.



Anyone who would like to learn more about “Love & Transformation” is invited to visit the Indiegogo fundraising campaign, which provides additional details about this thrilling adventure story.



About “Love & Transformation”

"Love & Transformation" is a superhero feature film set in present day Hawaii. It is based on the first published novel by Daniel Stampe. “Love & Transformation” is the first installment of a trilogy that Daniel Stampe has written and published. The sequel will be titled "Revenge & Retribution." Daniel Stampe is a Co-Producer and will be heavily involved with the production of the film. For more information, please visit https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/love-transformation-movie-campaign.