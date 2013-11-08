Love Custom Coasters Introduces a New Range of High Quality Customizable Stone Coasters

Lawrence, KS -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- Coasters are an often considered a practical matter, but they can also make a significant contribution to the décor of homes and businesses. They are also an ever present surface and a great place to put anything from branding to treasured scenes and memories. Love Custom Coasters gives people the ability to create coasters for any purpose using their own visual material, which can be printed with a high quality finish onto coasters of all kinds. The latest addition to their collection is a range of stoneware coasters offering a new level in premium feel and finish.



The stone coasters (http://www.lovecustomcoasters.com/custom-stone-coasters.html) are available in wide variety of materials and also come in decorative gift sets, with wrought iron and mahogany boxed sets. With customized full color printing across the entire product range ensures logos, photographs or illustrations will be represented crisply and clearly, making them a great tool for anything from advertizing to gift giving.



All the new additions have been added to the standard Love Custom Coasters e-commerce portal, replete with high quality image galleries depicting some of the many possibilities for printing, with detailed product descriptions and clear pricing together with secure payment options for easy purchasing. The company even provides an event delivery guarantee for ultimate peace of mind.



A spokesperson for Love Custom Coasters explained, “The new range of stone coasters are not made from simply implacable materials like granite, but also of absorbent stone such as sandstone, which is a porous substance ideally suited to catching drips that might otherwise affect surfaces. We also offer premium stone white marble, and all stone coasters can be printed on with bespoke designs to create amazing effects and a premium feel, ideal as a gift, reward or commemorative item. We currently have over 18 different stone items to offer, so it’s best to check our website for more details.”



About Love Custom Coasters

Love Custom Coasters is an e-commerce website specializing in the design and manufacture of a wide variety of customizable bespoke coasters, with printable designs on a range of materials including cork, pulpboard, rubber, stone and more. The company offers an event guarantee so that coasters used to commemorate weddings, corporate awards or other occasions will always arrive on time. For more information please visit: http://www.lovecustomcoasters.com/