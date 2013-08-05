Love Custom Coasters Launches to Provide Customizable Drinks Mats of All Kinds

Lawrence, KS -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- Without coasters, furniture would not last nearly as long as it can do when well maintained. The surfaces absorb liquids and are stained by heat, and take the shine and uniformity out of a surface, devaluing it in the long term. More than this however, coasters now feature images, brands, properties and identities of their own, making them an opportunity to add style to a room. LoveCustomCoasters.com allows individuals to decorate coasters with their own styles, images, text and logos to create unique coasters as prizes, gifts or home ornaments.



The site offers an astonishing range of coasters, from cork, pulpboard and bamboo to leather to ceramic, plastic and metal. All of these can be printed, embossed, debossed, engraved or even foil stamped in gold leaf. Designs can be sent to the company to be printed in full color on ceramic coasters both square and circular.



The company also astonishes customers with its prices- using a dedicated factory to produce the coasters, the orders are fed in en masse to keep costs low, meaning a single printing could include hundreds of customers’ ideas at once, then separated and distributed out to those who bought them.



A spokesperson for Love Custom Coasters explained, “Coasters are a practical item to preserve the integrity of home surfaces, but they’re also an opportunity to add a splash of accent and color to a room, or to pay homage to a favorite writer, special holiday, private joke or even cartoons that homeowners enjoy. They make a perfect commemorative gift as well as a lovely housewarming present, and are affordable enough that a full set won’t break the bank, making an unforgettable customised gift easier than ever to find. We continue to expand our range of materials and services, so users should check back for news on offers and ideas.”



