Love Deficit: Powerful Book Exposes Often-Ignored Link Between Love and Victory; Empowering Christians to Seek True Freedom

Baton Rouge, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- While scripture says that Jesus came to set people free, Emmanuel Ogunjumo knows first-hand that “freedom” is the last word on the minds of many Christians. In fact, he takes his study one step further by publishing the fact that Christians and non-Christians are not so dissimilar; sharing comparable rates of infidelity, divorce and anxiety. His new book pinpoints the roots behind these downfalls – a lack of love.



‘Love Deficit’ exposes how nothing in life works without the presence of love. After identifying the problem, the book proceeds to show readers how to grow in love and live a more victorious life.



Synopsis:



The only way to win in life is to win in love Unfortunately, too many of us have become complacent in our pursuit of love and so have allowed our fears to make us settle for less than God's desire for us. Love Deficit reveals the folly of fear and how crucial it is that we develop a heart of love if we are to experience victory in our lives. If victorious is a word you would not use to describe your life, then you need to read Love Deficit. It can help you understand what is hindering you from taking possession of the blessings that God has already made available to you. It can unleash the power of love in your life so you no longer have to live in defeat and torment.



“There is a huge myth among Christians that love is not enough, and this couldn’t be farther from the truth,” admits Ogunjumo. “Fear is the actual enemy that everyone must overcome, and my book links worry, anxiety, procrastination, anger, selfishness, idolatry, pride, and other vices with this fear.”



Continuing, “After readers understand how the above forces link to fear, I give a full explanation of what the fear of God really means, as well as providing a concrete definition of true love. Millions believe that they have found love, only to discover that they were a million miles from its true meaning. By avoiding it and seeking actual true love, anyone can enjoy a life of power, victory, success and a renewed sense of faith.”



The author is confident that his advice can be both cherished and deployed by readers from all walks of life.



“No matter what your stage in life, your past experiences or intended future – it is time to recognize your love deficit and take positive action against it. A more fruitful and magnetic life awaits for those wanting to embrace it. My book will hold their hands as they make this noble journey.”



‘Love Deficit’, published by WestBowPress, is available now: http://amzn.to/1rZ06IE.



About Emmanuel Ogunjumo

Emmanuel Ogunjumo is the author of Diary of a Super Chump, a book that shares how God delivered him from the stronghold of fear and propelled him into Christ-centered living in just 40 days. He also wrote Looking to Superman, an insightful book that details what Jesus did to make him the most successful man that ever lived! Moreover, he is the founder superchampinc.com - a website that encourages and challenges people to live victoriously. Emmanuel holds an advanced diploma in Theology and Biblical studies and is a leader in his local church in Baton Rouge. He loves exploring new places and meeting new people in his free time.