Love Ecig Offers a Stylish and Durable Extreme Kit Battery for an Uninterrupted Smoking Experience

The electronic cigarette battery is one of the single most important components of the electronic cigarette kit. The type of battery is determined by the different style of threading. These include 510, 808d and eGo models. Each model number is only compatible with its respective atomizer. For example, if one wants a 510 electronic cigarette battery, then it’s advisable to make sure to pair it with a 510 atomizer since they have 510 threading. The same applies for the 808d models, and all other e cig models for that matter.



The batteries should actually be the main concern when purchasing an electronic cigarette kit. While atomizers and cartomizers are replaced often, the batteries will last for at least 300 charge cycles, meaning they will be with a user possibly for years. The trick, of course, is finding devices that are compatible with the chosen kit. All electronic cigarette batteries work in very much the same basic. The electronic cigarette battery comes in many styles and capacities ranging from small stick batteries that resemble actual cigarettes to larger mAh batteries that are closer in size to that of a small cigar. Another nice feature of the electronic cigarette battery is the fact that it is a Lithium-ion rechargeable battery. When the power begins to diminish, the battery can be recharged via the proper wall charger or by a USB cable plugged into computer.



