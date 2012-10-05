Love Is Like a Butterfly: New Book Presents Woman's Conflict Between Marriage and Devotion to Her Family

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2012 -- It’s a given to assume that every woman is dedicated to her family. However, when it comes to being happy in marriage, some situations leave a lot to be desired. Wrapping this paradox up in pages of literary escape, Beverly J. Peterson is delighted to announce the launch of her new book.



Love is Like a Butterfly encapsulates this very challenge, with a plotline very close to the hearts of millions.



Synopsis:



‘Love is Like a Butterfly’ is the story of every woman that finds herself trapped in a marriage but dedicated to her family. Mary decided to escape to think, and found herself in a world of new friends, deceit, sorrow and a need to survive.



Join her through her life trials as she makes decisions that will affect her whole life.



As the author explains, her aim was to give every woman a place to find personal understanding.



“The situation my characters present is exactly the same thing that millions of women are experiencing at the present time,” says Peterson.



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of five-star reviews.



“The book leads one through the typical issues that face an American family as they struggle to find success and keep those bonds of marriage strong and secure. The story leads the reader easily along Mary's path of choice, decisions, and heartache as she struggles to find some meaning in her marriage,” says Kay L. Nightingale, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



Another reader, Betty Hutchinson, was equally as impressed.



“This is a great read! The author gives us all an insight to how women feel when they feel neglected in their marriage. The chapters are well written and also gives us readers the mans view on a marriage that he had no clue was in trouble. Well done for this author's first book. A short,quick read,” she wrote.



With all of its success, the novel is the perfect companion for any woman juggling the highs and lows of married family life.



Love is Like a Butterfly, Published by CreateSpace, is available now from Amazon: http://amzn.to/PsF78S



About the Author: Beverly J. Peterson

Beverly is a published author of poems and brochures. “Love is Like a Butterfly” is her first published book.



She grew up in southern Wisconsin where she worked for a township and police department for fourteen years. She and her husband left southern Wisconsin to purchase a resort in Northern Wisconsin where her husband died eleven years later. She was very blessed to marry her current husband a few years later. He has been a constant support to her and her family.



Beverly is mother of two daughters, one step daughter, and three grandchildren. She and her husband currently live in northern Wisconsin.