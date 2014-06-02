Love Journal Photography Offers Its Services for Wedding Photography

Melbourne, Victoria -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Wedding is the most eventful occasion in a couple’s life. Apart from making the day most beautiful and grand, people want to make it memorable as well. Moreover, what else can make it memorable than taking it in the frames? Photography plays a large role in capturing every beautiful moment on the wedding day. Wedding photography is different from usual photography. It needs capturing the emotions as well besides capturing the event and happenings. As it is that wedding is the most cherished event in the life of a person, the details of the special occasion can only be documented in the photographs. Love Journal provides services in wedding photography. They are based in Melbourne and offer services in wedding photography, pre wedding photography, and videography to the residents of Melbourne, Dandenong Ranges, Mornington Peninsula, Geelong Area, and Yarra Valley in Australia. Love Journal follow creative wedding photojournalism.



Wedding photography is quite a crucial task as the photographer needs to capture every precious and valuable moment. The services offered by Love Journal involve framing the moments not just between the couples but also that of the friends and family. A true wedding photography is different from covering just the couple. Rather, it consists in capturing each and every beautiful moment surrounding them. They offer complete privacy and security of the photographs once the task is done with. They explore new angles and positions to create a film of the moments. Love Journal offers a number of packages.



The wedding photography Melbourne offers different kinds of services when it comes to photography. The most significant part of wedding photography consists in bringing into the frame all the decisive moments whether they can or cannot be seen. The photographers at Melbourne inject fun with real emotions. They aim at capturing the emotions of the couple as the day progresses and the event draws nearer. They aim at capturing the bonding and all the special moments that the couple shares. Love Journal offers services in destination weddings as well. They capture moments shared not just between the couples but also those that the couples share with their families and friends.



The aim of the photography lies in attaching the photographs seamlessly to one another to create a narrative that should tell the tale of the wedding. Love Journal also offers services in pre wedding photography which consist in capturing the moments before the eventful day arrives. The videography services offered by the wedding photographer Melbourne capture the live moments on the special day. The videography sessions also include taking into frame the preparations taken by the respective families of the bride and the groom, apart from the individual preparations taken by the bride and the groom.



About Love Journal Photography

Love Journal Photography offers services in wedding photography to the residents of Melbourne. Their services include wedding photography, pre wedding photography, and videography. For details, visit the website.



For Media Contact:

Company: Love Journal Photography

Tel: 0433674866

E-mail: neo@lovejournal.com.au

Site: http://www.lovejournal.com.au