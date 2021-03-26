LOVE LIGHT, "Expert Insights Publishing" with Host Dr. Jean Marie Farish

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2021 -- For over 30 years, Viki Winterton has helped Fortune 100 companies, experts, writers and entrepreneurs to successfully define their dreams and their businesses to achieve success; and a 23-time #1 International Bestseller and award-winning publisher. Viki is the founder of Bestselling Authors International.org and Expert Insights Publishing, home of over 1,700 best-selling authors, award-winning books and magazines, EIPPY Book Awards, global broadcast and communities, where visionaries and those on the rise come together to create immediate impact.



Expert Insights Publishing is built on the solid foundation of years of expertise in promotion, publishing, product development, networking, and success. Fortune 100 companies and individuals across the globe know Viki for fostering powerful and loyal relationships and supporting her communities in wildly creative, unique, and wonderful ways. She will share information about Expert Insights Publishing, ventures, platform, and her work to solve global challenges by bringing visionaries and those on the rise together through best-selling books, award-winning magazines, radio and TV broadcast, international events and global communities.



Viki will take calls from listeners (USA Callers dial 1.888.346.9141; International Callers dial 001-480.5535760).



