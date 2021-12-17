Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2021 -- We really appreciate our listeners and invite you to join Dr. Farish and amazing Guests from around the world who will share heartfelt expressions and their free giveaways to bring LOVE to your hearts, PEACE to your soul, and JOY to the world. Gifts will include books, a masterpiece of art, poetry, empowerment card readings, free coaching, free consultations, MP3 recordings with healing messages, and so much more.



Dr. Farish will open the show with Viki Winterton, Founder of Expert Insights Publishing home of best-selling and award-winning books and magazines, with a special holiday greeting. Guests will include Selina Maitreya, Transformation Agent and Teacher of Practical Spirituality; Dr. Veronica Lynch, Founder of Blissed: An Inward Sanctuary and Wellness Retreat; Shelly Wilson, Intuitive Medium and Conscious Creator; Karen Gibson, Founder of Letting Go with Aloha; Gary Stuart, Founder of Constellation Healing Institute; Susie Briscoe, Founder of Acer Coaching Associates; Drona Dewi, Well Fashion Image Consultant; Dr. Milly Diericx, Founder and CEO of Koncio 'Consciousness and Evolution'; Julie Coraccio, Reawaken Your Brilliance, Certified Life Coach; Dr. Igor Iwanek, Internationally Certified Yoga of Sound Instructor and Well-Being Diplomat; Rita Koivunen, author and Master Artist; Belinda Farrell, author of 'Find Your Friggin' Joy and ancient Hawaiian Huna Healer; Dr. Karen Kan, Founder of the Academy of Light Medicine and The TOLPAKAN Healing Method; Lynda Dyer, Founder of Mind Power Global, Jaz Gill, Lyricist-Author-Poet; and Melinda Kapor, photographer and author of 'This Time, Another Place: A book of Poems'. Join us for this very holiday special show to shine more LOVE LIGHT into the world!https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/132378/love-light-holiday-jamboree



