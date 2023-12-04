LOVE LIGHT HOLIDAY JAMBOREE!!! 2023: A Global Celebration of Love, Light, and Inspiration

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2023 -- This holiday season, mark your calendars for an extraordinary episode that promises to usher in the New Year with positivity, inspiration, and joy—the LOVE LIGHT Holiday Jamboree!!! 2023. Hosted by the dynamic Dr. Jean Marie Farish, the episode will feature a stellar lineup of transformational leaders, entrepreneurs, and international bestselling authors from around the world.



Episode Details:



Episode Title: LOVE LIGHT HOLIDAY JAMBOREE!!! 2023

Date and Time: Friday, December 29, 2023 – 9:00 Pacific / 11:00 CST / 12:00 EST

Tune in live here and on-demand here.



Prepare to be inspired by an array of esteemed guests, including:



Susie Briscoe: Founder and CEO of Acer Coaching Associates

Belinda Farrell: Author of 'Find Your Friggin' Joy,' Certified Master Hypnotherapist, NLP Master Practitioner, Huna and Reconnective Healing Practitioner

Rometris Christine: Motivational Speaker, Teacher, Author, and Mentor

Shelly Wilson: Intuitive Medium and Conscious Creator

Dr. Veronica Lynch: Integrative Health Coach and Founder of Blissed, An Inner Sanctuary + Wellness Center

Julie Coraccio: Certified Life Coach and Founder of Reawaken Your Brilliance

Dr. Milly Diericx: Energy Therapist, Hypnotherapist, and Founder/CEO of The Konscio Method

Gary Stuart: Founder of the Constellation Healing Institute and Creator of Oracle Cards

Selina Maitreya: Transformational Agent and Teacher of Practical Spirituality

Melinda Kapor: Photographer, Writer, and Author of 'This Time Another Place'

Dede Lyons: Empowerment Coach and Founder of Feel Good Express Lifestyle Program

Monica Bermudez: Intuitive Quantum Energy Catalyst and Light Language Expert and Activator



The LOVE LIGHT Holiday Jamboree!!! 2023 episode promises to fill your hearts with love, bring peace to your soul, and spread joy to the world. The episode will also include holiday wishes, good cheer, and an array of gifts, including books, free coaching sessions, private consultations, postcards, and much more.



Join Dr. Farish for this unforgettable episode as she celebrates the close of 2023 and opens our hearts to a promising New Year filled with inspiration and transformation.



About Dr. Jean Marie Farish

Dr. Jean Marie Farish is a Certified Rehabilitation Counselor and an award-winning bestselling author, and has been featured on the covers of PUBLISHED! and BookMad Magazines. She is the Founder of Life Care Wellness PEP for Angels, Inc., to enrich lives and serve our community, and has hosted Storytelling and Cultural Arts Projects at the Children's Hospital. Her professional service includes a 28 year career in higher education, working with people transitioning from prison to the community, serving six months at Universiti Sains Malaysia and the Asia-Pacific University-Community Engagement Network (APUCEN), conducting workshops in the U.S. and for Malaysian health care providers, and presenting papers at the Oxford Round Table in England and the International Counseling and Social Work Conference in Penang. She has traveled throughout Turkey visiting schools and universities. As a Life Care Wellness Love Light Coach, with the theme wholehearted connections through worthiness, she has combined her extensive educational background in psychology and rehabilitation with spiritual principles that have transformed her life and the lives of others through her books, classes and workshops.



