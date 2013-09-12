Love Nail Products USA Launches Fall Color Palette

Orange County, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- From college campuses to the streets of New York to fashion runways, nail color is in vogue! Founded in 2012 by twenty-five year beauty industry veteran, Tony Kemeny, Love Nail Products USA is quickly becoming a favorite of both salon owners and their clientele. The line of 72 nail lacquers is vegan standard friendly,longer-wearing, durable, fade-resistant, and manufactured in southern California. Each bottle of nail lacquer features a unique Italian triangular brush beloved by nail technicians that assures even coating.



Adhering to strict manufacturing standards, Love Nail Products USA adheres to the four NO’s: no animal derived products or animal testing, no DBP, no formaldehyde, and no toluene. The eco- friendly formulation does not compromise the durability or rich lustrous color of a manicure; in fact, extra measures are taken in the manufacturing process to guarantee that the quality of the lacquers is not compromised.



In addition to the line of 72 nail lacquers, the jasmine scented “Love on the Run” cuticle oil is receiving accolades as the BEST cuticle oil for damaged cuticles. With its self-locking cap,the 2.5 oz cuticle oil tube keeps handbags and cosmetic bags safe from the damage of leaks and spills.



The highly anticipated line of fashionable Fall colors will be released on September 1st. Just as neon brights and vivid colors represented the excitement of this past Spring and Summer, deeper, darker sophisticated shades will be reflected in the Fall release.



“It is so exciting when our team assembles to launch new product and name our lacquers. Each season we collaborate on releasing new color trends with sassy names such as “I’m Red-dy” and “L8 For a Date”.We collaborate on everything as a team in order to create a product that is borne of our respect and love for one another as well as a love for those who will use our products,” says founder, Tony Kemeny. “We want our customers to fall in love with LOVE”.



For additional information on Love Nail Products USA visit http://www.lovenailproductsusa.com.



About Love Nail Products USA

Love Nail Products USA is a line of vegan standard friendly nail lacquers developed by beauty industry veteran and Orange County, California resident, Tony Kemeny. Founded in 2012 to provide an innovative nail product of the highest quality and durability manufactured in the United States, the company works cohesively as a team to create a superior fashion-forward product that will exceed customers’ expectations. LOVE products can be found in select salons in the US and Canada and are available online. For more information, and to order product online visit http://www.lovenailproductsusa.com.