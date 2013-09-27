Orange County, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Love Nail Products USA is releasing nail lacquer, “Pinking Love” from its vegan standard friendly line of lacquers. The company is donating 500 bottles of “Pinking Love” to



Spa Gregorie’s in southern California for its annual October Breast Cancer Awareness fundraising campaign of Spa Goody Bags. Proceeds from the goody bags will be donated to Susan G Komen.



Tony Kemeny, founder and owner of Love Nail Products USA, founded his company on not only creating a superior product, but on the premise of giving back to others. Celebrating the one year anniversary in November, the company is experiencing great success with its line of vegan standard friendly, fashion forward nail lacquers. The unique triangular brush, the durability of the lacquer, and the trendy color palette have quickly made LOVE lacquer a favorite with both industry professionals and clients.



“Great strides have been made in the fight against breast cancer, but we all need to continue to fight the battle with both emotional and financial support,” says Tony. “Having been in the beauty industry for 25 years, I have met so many women and families affected by breast cancer.”



Love Nail Products USA donates product to several charitable organizations and works diligently to assist those in the community who are in need. For more information on Love Nail Products USA and to order product visit http://www.lovenailproductsusa.com.



About Love Nail Products USA

Love Nail Products USA is a line of vegan standard friendly nail lacquers developed by beauty industry veteran and Orange County, California resident, Tony Kemeny. Founded in 2012 to provide an innovative nail product of the highest quality and durability manufactured in the United States, the company works cohesively as a team to create a superior fashion-forward product that will exceed customers’ expectations. LOVE products can be found in salons in the United States, Canada, and Asia and are available online. For more information, and to order product online visit http://www.lovenailproductsusa.com.