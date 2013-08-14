Love, Poém: Florida Poet, C.C. Keenan, Acquaints Nation with Unique New 'Interlude Poetry'

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- While she wrote her first book in grade five, Tampa’s C.C. Keenan has only recently emerged onto the Florida writer’s scene. However, her formative years are more than paying off as she rapidly picks up pace as an author and poet poised to dominate the literary landscape.



Storming onto the scene with her self-devised ‘interlude poetry’, Keenan’s debut book is tipped to resonate with readers around the world.



Synopsis of ‘Love, Poém (Part 1)’:



Interlude (in-ter-lude)- a short play or dramatic entertainment between parts of a larger production.



Interlude Poetry- Poetry between parts of a larger story production.



Welcome to a new world of poetry. Follow a free- spirited young woman as she juggles her career, love life and self-identity in Love, Poém.



As Keenan explains, her work is making poetry interesting and accessible to all.



“Most people know what an interlude is, but they don’t instantly associate it with poetry. Therefore, this new format is certainly making people sit up and listen,” says Keenan.



Continuing, “It’s really become a hit among the young urban audience; with teens, college students and the young adult community showing a great interest in it.”



Due to this success, Keenan will soon be performing her work live.



“As a member of the spoken-word group Poétic, I’ll soon be performing poetry and songs from my book to live audiences. I can’t tell you how exciting this is; it’s certainly something I’m proud to be doing so early into my public career,” she adds.



The demand for Keenan’s work is high. In fact, since its recent release, her book has attracted a consistent string of rave reviews.



For example, Brittany Abraham of the University of Florida commented, "What happened to her and Anthony?!"... "That was really good, definitely left me wanting more!"



With the book’s demand expected to increase, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘Love, Poém (Part 1)’ is available now on Amazon, Kobo, Createspace (photographed edition), iBookstore, eBookpie, Lulu, Barnes & Noble, Baker & Taylor, Esentral, Copia, Scribd, Gardner’s and Sony.



More information can be found on the author’s Amazon profile: http://amzn.to/11MEIrj



About the Author: C.C. Keenan

I love to write; I have been writing for fun since grade school. I remember really enjoying learning to write cursive in second grade, and writing my first chapter book in the fifth grade. Born and raised in Florida, I have lived here all my life and Florida has its low points, but I love it. I graduated from the University of Florida last year(2012) in August, and published my first book in March of this year.



I’m excited to share my passion for poetry and writing with readers, as well as introduce a new form of poetry, interlude poetry, with my first book,”LOVE, POEM.”



I am a member of POETIC: A SPOKEN WORD GROUP and we will soon be performing original poetry from the book, ”LOVE, POEM.” Please contact me or connect on facebook at FACEBOOK.COM/CICIKEENAN to stay updated on performances, book signings, and more.