Love Real Estate Announces $3-M Commercial Complex for Redevelopment in Northcote

Love Real Estate, which operates six residential offices at Thornbury, Preston, Reservoir, Thomastown, Mill Park and Epping, has today announced the sale of a $3 million mixed use redevelopment site in Northcote.



Details of the property is as follows:

- Land area approx. 620 sqm.

- Two separate titles - approx. 12m x 24.5m and 16m x 21.5m

- Existing brick buildings

- Sought after Northcote location



According to the Love Real Estate Marketing Manager, the property is suitable for either residential or commercial redevelopment.



The building, which comprises a brick warehouse with first floor offices, plus a saw tooth brick warehouse, is being offered for lease for holding income or can be redevelop straight away.



"This is a fantastic chance to secure a development opportunity in this popular city fringe suburb,” says the Melbourne real estate marketing manager.



Other buildings available through this real estate company include several commercial properties that offer versatile warehouse and office spaces, attractive sound and long term investment opportunities, and are on show at http://www.loverealestate.com.au.



“These opportunities don’t come along very often,” adds the Real estate Melbourne Marketing manager for Love Real Estate, who leads a highly experienced and dedicated team of property specialists who provide clients with straight forward, honest advice in all commercial property matters whether selling, buying or leasing.



Besides offering commercial properties for sale or lease, the Love Real Estate’s spokesperson says their skilled property managers also provide professional property management services to many hundreds of clients.



“Whatever your commercial property needs, rest assured we’ve got you covered,” assures the Marketing Manager.



About Love Real Estate

Love Commercial represents the natural expansion of the family run Love Real Estate residential network founded in 1945 by Mr. E J Love. The original office of Love Real Estate was established in the newly created Melbourne suburb of Reservoir. Love Commercial was established in 1997 and now offers a specialist service in Commercial and Industrial Real Estate from Footscray in Melbourne’s west, around the city’s northern fringe, to the Dandenong ranges in Melbourne’s east.



