Love Real Estate Provides Northern Melbourne's Real Estate Solution

Melbourne, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2013 -- Since 1945, Love Real Estate has served Melbourne with a single goal.



“We are committed to achieving the best results for both buyers and vendors. After more than 60 years in the industry, we have a full understanding of what does and does not work in real estate,” said the marketing manager for Love Real Estate.



As the years have passed, Love Real Estate has grown with Melbourne. From a single office, they now have six satellite offices in Thornbury, Preston, Reservoir, Thomastown, Mill Park and Epping for all of the residential services and two commercial and industrial offices in Reservoir and Bayswater.



“With our many offices and locations, there is very little in the Melbourne area that we are unfamiliar with, our deep understanding of each area gives us an edge that many other companies simply cannot provide,” the manager continued.



Love Real Estate’s website offers a search function, gallery, and several tools to help home buyers and vendors match their specific needs.



“While our website is top notch and has almost everything a vendor or seller could need, there is no substitute for a face to face meeting with a professional realtor. Contact us for a sales appraisal or a free consultation,” the manager continued.



Interested folks may learn more about Love Real Estate’s services and how to contact them by visiting their website at www.loverealestate.com.au