New Website Offers Unbiased Help and Sensible Advice About Love and Relationships

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/04/2011 -- Just about every adult, at some point in his or her life, has needed dating advice.



When this happens, some people turn to their friends, some check in with family members, and others may read books or magazine articles on the topic in an effort to find guidance. But friends and family, as well-meaning as they may be, can sometimes be too biased toward the person to offer truly neutral and helpful relationship advice. And while reading articles about dating can be useful, they are not tailored for that particular person and his or her specific situation.



CouplesAdvice.com, a new website based in Beverly Hills, Calif., wants to help people with all the dating advice they may need to help them determine if their new or intended partner is “the one”.



“CouplesAdvice.com is a great way to learn to see if your relationship is on the right path or not,” according to the website.



“We give people just like you advice on dating, love, marriage and relationships. Our team of dating experts fields questions that you might have on your significant other so you can make the right choices about the direction that your relationship is heading.”



Using the website is easy. The home page features a variety of recent articles, including ones titled “How to Get a Boyfriend,” “How to Get Over Someone,” and “How to End a Relationship.”



But these are more than just generic articles offering basic advice to anyone who reads them. Each one contains a specific question from a reader about the topic, as well as the relationship advice offered by the experts from the website.



At the top of the main page there are three more tabs labeled: dating, marriage, and relationship. Clicking on each of these will take visitors to pages dedicated to articles on these topics. Just like on the home page, the posts are based on questions sent in by real people looking for dating advice.



To submit a question, visitors need only click on the “contact us” link at the bottom of each page; from there, an online form comes up that can be filled out with the person’s name, email, and a box in which to enter in the question or problem.



For more information on the website, visit http://www.couplesadvice.com.