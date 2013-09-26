LoveAndBuy.com Brings You More Than 800 Million Quality and Cheap Products from China with Fast Shipping and at Wholesale Prices

Shenzhen City, Guandong Province -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- Companies, retailers or individual customers from across the world can now buy Chinese products at wholesale prices, and can receive the ordered product to their doorstep straight from the China wholesale product supplier, LoveAndBuy.com. The web store sells over 800 million products and customers can be overwhelmed by their extensive product range they have in their inventory. Moreover, all products are cheap and they ship products at global locations.



The leading Chinese online seller maintains that they ship products direct to the buyers, eliminating the roles of an intermediary. This is the reason why their products are so cheap that customers from across the globe love to shop with them. Their website serves as the English Taobao platform which global customers can use to get an access to the huge inventory of this Chinese product supplier. They keep adding new products regularly to make their collection even more extensive.



The spokesperson of the company reveals, “Since we have products for everyone, for every purpose and every occasion, people love to shop with us. They know they will definitely get the thing with us that they are looking for. And the best thing is that the best price and fast shipping are always a guarantee.” He maintains that more and more people are getting attracted today towards cheap replica brand since the global economy is undergoing a tough time.



For all people who want to save money but don’t want to compromise on their style will find LoveAndBuy.com as the one-stop shop for buying a wide variety of products at wholesale prices. The Chinese online store has an extensive range of products and provides adequate product information to the buyers for their decision making. Each of the products is available in different colors, sizes and materials so that customers in all age groups and with different tastes and choices can find suitable products with them. One can get an access to their huge product inventory by visiting their website http://www.loveandbuy.com .



About LoveAndBuy.com

LoveAndBuy.com is the largest and most reliable shopping agency located in the People’s Republic of China. The shopping store serves a wide range of clients from Multi-national Corporation to individuals in every continent. They serve as the most trusted friend and agent for customers to help procure a huge variety of products at wholesale prices. They offer cheap products with fast shipping and safe payment methods.



For Media Inquiries –

Telephone: +86-13828721844

Address: D13A YunShenChu Gardon,

ShaTouJiao Yantian,

Shenzhen City, Guandong Province, China

Email: service@loveandbuy.com, Market@loveandbuy.com

Website: http://www.loveandbuy.com