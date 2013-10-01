LoveGemStudio Introduces Eco-Friendly Handmade Jewelry That Gives Back to the Environment

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- LoveGem Studio is a new website that has been launched to offer handmade jewelry made from eco-friendly materials. The online shop, located at http://www.lovegemstudio.com, serves as the perfect place to find stylish and quality jewelry that can be gifted for special occasions.



This new online shop contains an unbeatable collection of eco-friendly jewelry that truly catches the interest of women. Their jewelry is not machine made; it is one hundred percent handmade. This way, individuals can make sure that even the littlest details are meticulously made.



The pieces of handmade jewelry offered at LoveGem Studio are not like the other types of jewelry that people usually see in most jewelry shops. Aside from being handmade, it also uses eco-friendly material. In every piece of jewelry that is purchased in the shop, the company plants a tree. Jewelry is available in different sizes and designs as well as colors of gems including blue, red, and lavender.



Among the kinds of jewelry that LoveGem Studio offers are Ruby Black Silver Necklace, Princess Cut African Amethyst Ring, Emerald Cut London Blue Topaz Ring, and Blue Ocean Heart London Blue Topaz Silver Ring. Aside from this, the store also sells the Heart Ruby Ring, 5-Stone Blue Cubic Zirconia Dark Silver Ring, and Moonstone Engagement Ring. Due to their remarkable, eco-friendly, and handmade jewelry, their products are ideal to be given as gifts during birthdays, engagement, Valentine, Christmas, and Mother’s Day.



LoveGem Studio’s pieces of jewelry last for many years and can be purchased for a very affordable price. Individuals can also choose size, color of gem, and designs that will suit their tastes and budget. LoveGem Studio website is located at www.lovegemstudio.com. The site also contains a wide collection of rings and necklaces that will surely get your interest.



“I love LoveGem Studio’s work! The ring I ordered was delicate and beautifully crafted, with the perfect sterling silver patina. Yin Yin responded very quickly to all my inquiries and was able to fabricate this special ring just in time for an anniversary. Thank you for a delightful experience!”



- Maressa from KissOfVenus



“I ordered this ring as my wedding band, and I must say I absolutely love it! The black color has rubbed off a bit since I first put it on, but it allows the pattern to truly show through, and it’s beautiful! Thank you very much for a ring that I’ll be wearing for a long, long time!”



-- Kathryn



For more information, people can visit their site at http://www.lovegemstudio.com or email at info@lovegemstudo.com.



About LoveGem Studio

LoveGem Studio is a new website that has been launched to offer handmade jewelry made from eco-friendly materials. The online shop serves as the perfect place to find stylish and quality jewelry that can be gifted for special occasions.



Media contact

LoveGem Studio

info@lovegemstudio.com

San Francisco, California, USA

http://www.lovegemstudio.com