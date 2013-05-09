Lovely and Timeless Moments to Cherish with Photographs from Ignite Images

Walthamstow, London -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- A wedding is an important function in anybody’s life. Wedding photography is essential because the images taken on that day will serve as memories for generations to come. Ignite Images launches an Asian wedding photography service that complements the ceremonial wedding photography.



In order to give an additional feature to the wedding event photography, Ignite Images’, Asian Wedding Photography London, offers a pop-up portrait studio. Ignite Images are well known and have attended many weddings in the area.



Their temporary portrait studio enables the guests to have high quality portraits taken on the day of the wedding. It is particularly used for group shots, family portraits, couples, children etc. They make use of a very large (4 metres x 2.6 metres) backdrop to take premium photographs of families, groups, and individuals. By utilising 3 studio flash units the experience is similar to being photographed in a 'bricks and mortar' studio but at a fraction of the price.



Many people aren't initially comfortable having their portraits taken. This is where the skill of the photographer comes into play, to make people at ease and assist in the posing of them for their portraits to be unique images. Once taken the photos are passed to a viewing station via wireless media so that they can be seen instantly. The guests can have the photos printed instantly if they wish. The images are in two sizes 9" x 6" and 12" x 8" and of lab quality. Customers who would like to print their own images are supplied with high resolution digital files on a USB drive.



A popular option Ignite Images event photography services offers free is the upload of purchased images to their Facebook page. Guests can then tag themselves and the images will appear in their own Facebook News Feed.



Guests are able to view all images from the wedding in an online gallery after the event and have the opportunity to purchase them if they wish.



Ceremonial wedding photography usually concentrates only on the bride and the groom. With the Asian Wedding Photography service from Ignite Images the guests, groups and friends can have a wonderful time by having their portraits taken in a professional photo studio.



The company offers two pricing packages also to facilitate easy payment. Pre-pay is their best value option wherein the customer can buy vouchers prior to the wedding day at a price of 150 pounds for 20 prints. Prices under Purchase on the night package are a bit higher compared to pre-pay option.



Visit the company's official website http://ignite-images.co.uk/ for further information.



About Ignite Images

Ignite Image offers photography services in the areas of Great London. They provide photography services for sporting, social, and corporate events. They also offer custom-made photography service at affordable price. On location printing facility is also being provided by the company to facilitate instant delivery of photos.



