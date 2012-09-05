LoveTheDogs.co.uk Announces Exclusive Nights Out at Wimbledon Greyhound Stadium

Cannock, West Midlands -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2012 -- Greyhound racing has been experiencing a renaissance. After spending much of the last 15 years in a steady decline, supported only by the hardcore racing community, the public is finally starting to appreciate a night at the dogs again. Perhaps newly refurbished venues are adding a touch of glamour to the sport, or maybe cash strapped families are looking for a good value night out. Whatever the reason, it seems greyhound racing is perceived as cool once again..



One greyhound racing website that is leading the charge back into the mainstream is LoveTheDogs.co.uk/Wimbledon/Home.aspx, home of the iconic Wimbledon Greyhound Stadium. This South London institution has been the home of exciting greyhound races for decades, and is continually regarded as one of the best things to do in Wimbledon, and even London as a whole.



But, as the website makes clear, the racing isn’t the only attraction that can be found at the stadium. There are also a number of interesting dining opportunities to enjoy too. Not content with providing merely a delicious accompaniment to the races, the Greyhound Stadium is actually starting to gain a reputation as one of the best places to eat in Wimbledon. The site details some of varied and interesting cuisine on offer, as well as providing a full list of beverages.



Greyhound racing is famous for being a great value night out, and this is evident on the website. There are full and comprehensive details of the deals and discount packages, all of which can be booked online.



A spokesperson for the website said:



“The racing at Wimbledon Greyhound Stadium has always been very highly regarded, but now we are gaining recognition for the entire experience. The trackside dining is starting to gain a considerable reputation for excellent food, and our bars serve up drinks at great value prices. This, in conjunction with the phenomenal racing that goes on at the stadium, makes the Greyhound Stadium one of the best nights out in Wimbledon. Every Friday and Saturday night there are up to 3 hours of races. If you are in London, and you are looking for a fantastic night out, then you should come down to the track and enjoy the exciting and fun experience that we’ve put together here in Wimbledon.”



About LoveTheDogs.co.uk/Wimbledon/Home.aspx

LoveTheDogs.co.uk/Wimbledon/Home.aspx is the website for Wimbledon Greyhound Stadium, London’s most famous greyhound stadium. It includes details of a variety of entertainment experiences including dinning and party packages.



For more information please visit http://www.LoveTheDogs.co.uk/Wimbledon/Home.aspx