Loving in All the Wrong Places: New Novel Proves Love's Strong Bonds Are Not Immune from Breaking

‘Loving in all the Wrong Places’ is more than just a novel; it’s a powerful reminder that even the strongest of hearts can weaken at a moment’s notice.



Synopsis:



John and Gloria have been going out for almost 3 years now, but their relationship soon begins to fall apart as both of them start having affairs.



John meets Eric, an employee he hired a few weeks earlier while Gloria starts fooling around with an underage guy.



As the author explains, multiple themes run throughout the narrative.



“The story is important because it tells of a strong couple who eventually fall apart and it happens to all of us nowa days. Where our love ones lose feeling in us and start fooling around with other people,” says Su.



Continuing, “It also focuses on underage sex, gay community, violence and drugs. Safe to say, there are many twists to the plot that will keep readers gripped until the last page.”



Critics praise the author for his attempts to release a powerful fusion of fact and fiction. However, even with so much success on his hands, Su refuses to lose sight of what is vitally important.



“It’s all about giving readers fiction that drags them away from their own lives and into those of the characters. However, throughout this, it is vital that the narrative remains as true-to-life as possible. The world’s best stories could be taking place next door,” he adds.



About the Author: The author is based in Miami, FL.